Monday, May 8, 2023

‘Absolute disbelief’: Eastern Cape man on winning R20m Lotto jackpot

Published 44m ago

Durban - An Eastern Cape man who won over R20 million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot said he was in absolute disbelief when he found out.

The man, who played via quick-pick on the Standard Bank app, was stunned when he received the call to say he had won.

The person won R20 995 899.42 from the May 3 draw.

The winner, who works as a sales representative, told Ithuba: “I was in complete disbelief when I was informed that I had won the jackpot. I kept on checking the numbers as well on the Standard Bank SMS notification as well.

“I phoned my wife to tell her the big news. I also didn’t waste any time, and I went straight to the Ithuba office to confirm that I had indeed won.”

The winner said he planned on investing his winnings and also travel overseas with his family.

In addition, he doesn’t plan on quitting his job.

The winner said he has been playing the National Lottery games at least twice a week.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “It is heart-warming stories such as these where our players get pleasant surprises when they win our life-changing jackpots, we can definitely relate to the excitement that our latest winner felt when he discovered his wind-fall. As Ithuba, we congratulate him and his family, as we wish them well on their newfound wealth.”

The National Lottery Ithuba said Wednesday’s Lotto is estimated at R55million.

IOL

