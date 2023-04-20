Alberton man claims R33.6 m Powerball jackpot, doesn’t plan to quit his finance job

Durban - An Alberton man who bagged more than R33 million in the Powerball jackpot doesn’t plan on quitting work. Instead, the man who is in his 50s, plans on building a legacy for his family.

The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner had come forward to claim his R33 670 044. 67 in the PowerBall draw (number 1396) that took place on April 11, 2023. Last week Ithuba had urged all ticket holders to check their tickets and come forward to claim their prize. The winning ticket was purchased at Spar in Alberton.

The winner, who works in the finance sector, will not take an early retirement, according to Ithuba. Meanwhile someone else has bagged over R8.5million in the Powerball jackpot from Tuesday’s draw via the Capitec banking app. Ithuba said all players who win via a banking app, are notified by their respective banks, adding that the winner is yet to come forward and claim their winnings.

“We congratulate our latest multi-millionaire and wish him well with his plans for the future. “Ithuba would also like to take this opportunity to reiterate that we are mandated as per our license requirement, to maintain the anonymity of all our winners,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. The next Powerball jackpots is estimated at R33 million this Friday.