Someone is R20m richer after winning the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot via a banking app

Durban - One person is almost R21 million richer after bagging the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot. National Lottery Ithuba said the winner won the May 3 draw, via the Standard Bank banking app.

“As with all banking app jackpot winners, the bank will contact the player and (they will) be advised to proceed to their nearest Ithuba office to claim their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. The person won R20 995 899.42. “We are excited to have our first Lotto Plus 1 multimillionaire for May. We want to advise the winner to bring their proof of identity and proof of banking details when coming through to claim at our Ithuba offices, depending on which province the player is based,” said Mabuza.

Ithuba said the winner would also be offered trauma counselling by a psychologist and financial advice by a financial adviser. “These services are provided when players claim R50 000 and above winnings,” said Mabuza. This Saturday, the Lotto jackpot is a guaranteed R50m.

It’s the 16th rollover. In February, a Limpopo woman, who had been unemployed for seven years, won the R22m Lotto jackpot. She was the first person to win a Lotto jackpot by using the Capitec banking app.

Last month, an Alberton man bagged more than R33m in the Powerball jackpot from the April 11 draw. The man, who was in his fifties, had said he didn’t plan to quit his job in finance. The winning ticket was purchased at Spar in Alberton.