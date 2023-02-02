IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - February 2 Durban - In our top story, Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad joined City Power in its aggressive revenue collection by cutting off electricity in an effort to recoup R1.9bn owed by residents and businesses in Roodepoort. Since the turn of the year, City Power has made concerted efforts to go around regions in the City cutting off electricity to get defaulting clients to pay and also remove illegal connections where people bypassed meters.

On Wednesday, the utility was joined by Amad and City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava. The first client to be disconnected was a business manufacturing atchaar. The power utility said the establishment owed R2.4m.

Read more. Gauteng education authorities have announced that a Grade 10 boy pupil who was involved in the violent attack of a school girl in Krugersdorp has been suspended. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The video shows a 25-second clip in which two male pupils in Grade 10 can be seen confronting the Grade 10 girl at the Nic Diederichs Technical High School in Krugersdorp. The female pupil is filmed sitting between two other pupils and during the confrontation, she stands up and a few seconds later, one of the boys hands something to the pupil next to him before he violently pushes the girl down and begins to slap her. The pupil was suspended by his school, the Nic Diederichs Technical High School.

Read more. And in the sports world, Now it better not rain when the Netherlands arrive here for two ODIs at the end of March. Also New Zealand need to do the Proteas a favour against Sri Lanka next month.

South Africa will also not want to be shy on over rates either in those matches lest they be docked Super League points. That’s what Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley meant — their fate, as far as automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup is concerned, is no longer entirely in their own hands. hands. They were always walking that fine line in this series against the world champions.

It’s why skipper Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad have sought to take the players’ attention off the automatic qualification topic and the prospect of playing the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, and rather just focus on how they were playing and why they were playing the way they were. Read more.