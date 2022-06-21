IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 21 Durban - In our top story, The dry spell stricken Nelson Mandela Bay metro has an over-abundance of 3,163 water leaks. In the previous week, 865 water spills were accounted for. Two dams - Churchill and Impofu - all in all have around six days of water left. The metro's water emergency joint tasks community representative, Luvuyo Bangazi, said the water spill issue was a "major issue".

Bangazi said specialist co-ops would on Tuesday be dispatched across the metro to "assault the excess of water spills". Bangazi said the metro police had been dispatched to specific regions to examine claims of individuals storing water into tanks. Read more here.

Discovery has confirmed South African Airways as its new flight ally following the conclusion of Comair.The joint effort will see SAA flights being made accessible on the Vitality Travel stage. It will likewise give Discovery Bank clients admittance to SAA's airport lounges. Preceding its conclusion, Comair filled in as a flight accomplice to Discovery, offering limits to its Vitality individuals on Kulula and British Airways flights.

Read more here. In the sports world, Former Cameroon football star Samuel Eto'o has struck a deal with Spanish prosecutors to avoid going to jail for tax fraud he committed while playing for Barcelona, a court in the city announced Monday. Eto'o, who played for Barcelona from 2004 to 2009, received a fine and a 22-month suspended sentence but will not serve any time, as is customary in Spain for prison terms of under two years for non-violent crimes.

Reports in Spain claim Eto'o, 41, will pay a fine of 1.8 million euros ($1.9 million). The record four-time African footballer of the year and Jose Maria Mesalles — his former representative, who for his part was sentenced to 12 months and a fine — must reimburse Spanish tax authorities for the amount defrauded, around 3.9 million euros. Eto'o, who last year was elected head of the Cameroonian football federation, is one of a number of football stars to have a run-in with Spanish tax authorities, following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Read more here.

You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner of the R12,600,447.90 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has claimed their prize. The winner from Mhluzi spent R20 on their winning ticket from the June 8 draw. They opted to select their numbers manually. Last week, Ithuba urged the winner to come forward to claim their winnings at their nearest Ithuba office.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner. Mabuza said winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisers, at no cost. See more here.