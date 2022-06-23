IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 23 Durban - In our top story, Masks are now a thing of the past. South Africans breathed a collective sigh of relief following an announcement that masks are no longer mandatory. National Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, last night repealed three regulations including the wearing of masks when in public as well as a regulation on the numbers permitted at a gathering and rules around vaccinations for people entering South Africa.

Earlier this week, IOL reported that Phaahla made recommendations to the Cabinet. The minister noted a decline in the number of reported Covid-19 cases and rate of hospitalisations, the effective productive rate of the virus, the positivity rate in the number of tests done and a decline in the number of daily deaths. According to the latest Covid statistics, SA has recorded 1 028 new infections and 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Read more here.

Western Cape police in Muizenberg are seeking public assistance in tracing two sisters who have been missing for almost a month. Vanessa Mubaiwa, 17, and Kimberley Mubaiwa, 21, were last seen when they left their residence in Capricorn, Muizenberg to go to the library, on Friday, 27 May. They were last seen at the Muizenberg Library.

Their father Douglas, said the girls told him that they were going to the library to do a school project and it was later confirmed that they were seen there. He said they left home around 10am and were at the library until 1.30pm. There were reports that the girls had gotten a lift in a white Honda SUV with registration CA 39339. However, speaking to News24, Mubaiwa said the lead came to a dead end when CCTV footage showed it was not the pair that got into the vehicle. Vanessa, 17, was last seen wearing brown pants, brown shoes and a striped hoodie; she has black hair and is about 70kg with pierced ears. Kimberly, 21, was wearing blue jeans, a purple fleece top, a blue denim jacket and white takkies.

See more here. In the sports world, The Qatar World Cup's official coordinator declared "record-breaking" request on Wednesday with 1.2 million tickets sold, yet let it be known was difficult to stop businesses taking benefit by raising costs. Hassan Al-Thawadi, top of the getting sorted out advisory group for the November-December competition, said he was attempting to restrict "cost gouging"as costs take off for the Qatari capital's restricted convenience.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said there were 5,000,000 solicitations for tickets for the last at the 80,000-seat Lusail arena, showing hot interest for the primary World Cup in the Middle East. Organising committee officials said there were around 40 million ticket demands in the two periods of online deals. 2,000,000 tickets will be sold altogether, with one more million saved for world body FIFA and supports.

Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, More than 10 000 learners from under-resourced communities were screened at school during a “Vision & Diabetes” screening drive by the Merriman Lions Club. On Thursday, several learners who had previously been screened at their schools will receive further assistance at the club house based in Goodwood.

Scottsville Primary School Grade 3 teacher Elaine Diana Cloete said the annual initiative was also in commemoration of Youth Day celebrated last week. Cloete was one of the teachers co-ordinating and administering the project at Scottsville Primary School. The initial screening at Scottsville Primary School saw 1 100 learners screened, of which 158 learners were identified and met the criteria for a comprehensive eye test, and 40 learners with irregular blood sugar levels. See more here.