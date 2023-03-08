IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - March 8 Durban - In our top story, The new ministers appointed in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest Cabinet reshuffle this week are expected to hit the ground running after they were sworn in at Tuynhuys by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The new ministers and deputy ministers take office with 16 months left before the national and provincial elections next year.

Paul Mashatile takes office as the deputy president of the country. The Cabinet is expected to implement the resolutions taken by the ANC at its Nasrec conference in December. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng has been appointed to fix local government with Parks Tau as one of her two deputies.

Read more. A man believed to be a former student leader was shot dead outside Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, south-west of Durban, on Tuesday afternoon. The circumstances related to the shooting are not yet clear.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 31-year-old man was sitting opposite the main gate when he was shot by two unknown people. "The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. The motive is unknown." Police have not yet confirmed the man's identity.

Read more. And in the sports world, Richards Bay have confirmed the passing of club captain Siphamandla Mtolo on Tuesday afternoon. The 29-year-old midfielder is said to have collapsed during training on Tuesday.

The defensive midfielder had only begun his journey in the South African top flight in 2023, after missing a huge chunk of the first half of the campaign through injury. “Spepe” as he was affectionately known by his teammates played the full 90 minutes against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend. The PSL expressed their condolences after the player’s passing on Tuesday.

Read more. You know we love to end with a feel good story, The Ford Motor Company Fund through a Global Giving grant, partnered with the READ Educational Trust to hold its first Rally to Read event, launching the three year programme within the areas surrounding Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant this February. Rally to Read is a social investment activity under the READ Educational Trust and has achieved a meaningful impact on South Africa’s educational system over the past 25 years.

It facilitates teacher training thanks to dedicated READ trainers, who monitor and mentor teachers on literacy and language methodologies. This is done in conjunction with the Department of Basic Education’s subject advisers and school district offices. Teachers receive the necessary training, and READ field staff make regular visits to provide support.