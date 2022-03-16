Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 16

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented to you by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Police from Ottawa in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for two suspects who brutally stabbed a female motorist. The woman sustained multiple stab wounds. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officers were dispatched to the scene after distressed residents heard the woman’s cries.

The suspects are alleged to have fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a 2013 Honda Civic and with money and cell phones. For more on this story read here. South Africans need to brace themselves as many could be without television access from next month once the government-imposed analogue switch-off (ASO) starts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his State of the Nation Address that South Africa would migrate from analogue to digital broadcast by March 31. Cape Town TV (CTV), a non-profit community broadcaster, is fighting to keep its analogue broadcast and stands to lose its viewers once the ASO kicks in, mainly due to a lack of digital TV decoders. For more on this read here.

Ahead of World Oral Health Day on Sunday thousands of toothbrushes are expected to be handed out at schools. The total donation of 400 000 toothbrushes to 263 schools nationwide is made possible by Aquafresh, Colgate and Oral-B. The Athlone School for the Blind was among the first beneficiaries who received toothbrushes and toothpaste from retailer Clicks, in association with the Clicks Helping Hand Trust and Aquafresh.