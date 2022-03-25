Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 25

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, the leader of the controversial Dudula Movement has reportedly been arrested. Lux, who is part of the Soweto Parliament first rose to prominence when shopping malls in Soweto were defended during the looting riots in July last year. More recently, Lux, under the banner of the Dudula Movement, have been targeting shops owned predominantly by undocumented foreigners and ridding the streets of drugs. For more on this, read here.

Incoming Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressed how honoured he felt when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he was to be the next head of the judiciary and the Constitutional Court during a press conference on Thursday. Zondo expressed he knew how big the role and responsibility is that he would be taking up but said the appointment is a privileged opportunity to serve the people of South Africa. Read here for more information.

World TB Day, is observed annually on March 24, and is celebrated to raise public awareness of the global epidemic. In the past two years, over 1.5 million lives have been claimed and since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the importance of TB has been overshadowed. And the people who celebrated this very important day, South African Heroes and Humanitarian group Gift of the Givers commemorated World TB Day by providing food hampers to patients with TB.

