Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 31

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has slammed the criminal prosecution of Sibongile Mani, 31, the convicted thief who spent more than R800 000 which had been erroneously deposited into her student account in 2017.
The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape criticised the five year jail sentence, it said Mani was not guilty of theft, but foolishness instead.
They called for a non-custodial sentence. At the time, the honours student had to receive R1 400 for her food and book allowance, but an error from Intellimali, a Walter Sisulu University service provider found the student receiving R14 million.
The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements is grappling with the problem of scamsters extorting money from residents looking for government-assisted housing.
Many “claim” to assist people seek large deposits in return for approval for government housing.
The department warned residents that there was no payment for housing assistance.The department has warned to be aware of these scams and to report them to the necessary law enforcement agencies. The department is working to increase awareness of these scams, particularly within the vulnerable communities.
