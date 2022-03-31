Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 31

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has slammed the criminal prosecution of Sibongile Mani, 31, the convicted thief who spent more than R800 000 which had been erroneously deposited into her student account in 2017.

The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape criticised the five year jail sentence, it said Mani was not guilty of theft, but foolishness instead.

They called for a non-custodial sentence. At the time, the honours student had to receive R1 400 for her food and book allowance, but an error from Intellimali, a Walter Sisulu University service provider found the student receiving R14 million.