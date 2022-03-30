Warning against scam to rob Cape residents desperate for government-assisted housing

Many “claims” to assist people seek large deposits in return for approval for government housing. The department warned residents that there was no payment for housing assistance.

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements is grappling with the problem of scamsters extorting money from residents looking for government-assisted housing

Acting head Phila Mayisela said: “In many instances, vulnerable residents fall prey to these scams in the hope of being assisted, or bumped up on the waiting list for a government housing opportunity. In most cases money exchanged due to fraudulent scams is not recovered.”

The department said it was difficult to ascertain exactly where and how these scams emanate.

“Communities and citizens are strongly encouraged to be aware of these scams and to report them to the necessary law enforcement agencies. The department is therefore working to increase awareness of these scams, particularly within the Province’s vulnerable communities,” the department said.