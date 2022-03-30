Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Warning against scam to rob Cape residents desperate for government-assisted housing

Vulnerable residents fall prey to the scams in the hope of being assisted or bumped up on the waiting list for a government housing opportunity. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ African News Agency (ANA).

Published 23m ago

Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements is grappling with the problem of scamsters extorting money from residents looking for government-assisted housing

Many “claims” to assist people seek large deposits in return for approval for government housing. The department warned residents that there was no payment for housing assistance.

Acting head Phila Mayisela said: “In many instances, vulnerable residents fall prey to these scams in the hope of being assisted, or bumped up on the waiting list for a government housing opportunity. In most cases money exchanged due to fraudulent scams is not recovered.”

The department said it was difficult to ascertain exactly where and how these scams emanate.

“Communities and citizens are strongly encouraged to be aware of these scams and to report them to the necessary law enforcement agencies. The department is therefore working to increase awareness of these scams, particularly within the Province’s vulnerable communities,” the department said.

Residents are urged to be alert to requests for money involving government housing and to report any fraudulent scams to the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701

[email protected]

Cape Argus

Western Cape Government Cape Town Safety Housing Property Residential property

