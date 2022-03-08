Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 8

IOL Radio 2

IOL Radio 2

Published 55m ago

Share

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisment

A Nigerian mother has admitted to having sexual relations with her biological son in an attempt to test her fertility, in the hopes of giving her husband a child, The Nation Online reported.

Matina Agawua, a native of Yelwata, a remote settlement in Nasarawa State in the middle belt region of the west African country, said she had sexual intercourse with the son she had from her first marriage, in order to please her new husband who threatened to end to their relationship should she not fall pregnant.

For more on this read here.

Story continues below Advertisment

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department (KZNDOE) has expressed concern with the increased number of violent attacks at schools.

It has appealed to parents to work with the schools and make sure their children don’t carry weapons to schools.

This after a Pinetown pupil died in hospital on Friday after he was stabbed at school.

Story continues below Advertisment

The child was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old after the pair had an altercation.

For more on this story read here.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

news mediaSouth Africa

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke