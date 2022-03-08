Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - March 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
A Nigerian mother has admitted to having sexual relations with her biological son in an attempt to test her fertility, in the hopes of giving her husband a child, The Nation Online reported.
Matina Agawua, a native of Yelwata, a remote settlement in Nasarawa State in the middle belt region of the west African country, said she had sexual intercourse with the son she had from her first marriage, in order to please her new husband who threatened to end to their relationship should she not fall pregnant.
The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department (KZNDOE) has expressed concern with the increased number of violent attacks at schools.
It has appealed to parents to work with the schools and make sure their children don’t carry weapons to schools.
This after a Pinetown pupil died in hospital on Friday after he was stabbed at school.
The child was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old after the pair had an altercation.
