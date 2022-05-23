Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
One of the men charged with the murder of Hillary Gardee is set to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court this week.
Sipho Mkatshwa applied for bail after he and his two co-accused, Philemon Lukhele and Mduzuzi Gama, abandoned their bail applications when they appeared in court earlier this month.
The trio face charges of murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms.
At the time the State requested that all three suspects be denied bail because of the seriousness of the crime.
Mkatshwa will appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, May 24. Mkatshwa’s alleged involvement in the murder of Gardee is not the first time he has been on the wrong side of the law.
