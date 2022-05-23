Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

One of the men charged with the murder of Hillary Gardee is set to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court this week.

Sipho Mkatshwa applied for bail after he and his two co-accused, Philemon Lukhele and Mduzuzi Gama, abandoned their bail applications when they appeared in court earlier this month.

The trio face charges of murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms.