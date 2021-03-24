Alleged female drug dealer granted bail in Eastern Cape

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape woman has been granted bail after she allegedly sold drugs to children, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Tuesday. Brondwynn Grobler, 49, was released on R1 000 bail by the East London Magistrate’s Court. Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Grobler was arrested on Friday, March 19. She said members of the East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) assisted the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Mdantsane Cluster Crime Intelligence Gathering unit in the arrest. Mgolodela said this came after an alleged concerned parent reached out for assistance after she claimed a local woman was selling cannabis to children.

She said in response to this information, the involved enforcement agencies conducted an operation between March 12 and March 19.

During the operation, Mgolodela said numerous cannabis control purchasing activities were conducted.

“On searching the premises of the suspect, cannabis weighing 2,560 kilograms was seized,” Mgolodela said.

She said Grobler was not a first time offender and she has a pending charge of dealing in drugs after she was arrested in March 2020.

Grobler is expected back in the same court on May 4, after her case was postponed for investigators to finalise their investigations.

In a separate incident, the East London Magistrate’s Court sentenced Mfundiso Godwana, 35 to eight years imprisonment, of which the sentence was suspended for five years on charges of fraud on Friday.

Godwana was convicted of obtaining electronic data in the form of magnetic strips of bank cards allowing him to withdraw money from Automatic Teller Machines (ATM).

African News Agency (ANA)