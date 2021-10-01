Alleged tender fraudster from E Cape granted bail

CAPE TOWN – The Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape has granted bail to an alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) fraudster. Linda Filda Muthana, 22, the director of Tanaka Soft Solutions PTY Ltd was granted bail of R2 000, after she was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on allegations of fraud.

According to the provincial Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Muthana was arrested by the Serious Corruption Investigation team, based in East London. Captain Mgolodela said it is alleged that in May 2020, Tanaka Solutions was awarded a tender by the Eastern Cape Department of Education to supply PPE to 29 schools. “Muthana is reported to have un­lawfully and intenti­onally made a misrep­resentation to the education department by submitting an invoice in respect of supply and delivery, claiming for more items than initial­ly delivered,” Mgolodela said.

She said the education department paid the Tanaka Soft Solutions under the pretence that it delivered all goods as per the specifications. The matter was reported to the Hawks in August and further investigation into the allegations led to Muthana’s arrest on Tuesday. Mgolodela said the investigation revealed that, as a misrepresentation by the company, it prejudiced the education department of more than R98 000.

The case against Muthana has been postponed until October 7, for her to bring legal representation on board. In a separate incident, a former manager of a courier service was ordered by the East London Magistrate’s Court to pay back the money he stole. Grant Moore, 46, worked at JKJ Couriers and Pest Control Specialists and was sentenced to three years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years, on condition he is not convicted of the same offence during the suspension period.