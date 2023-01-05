Eastern Cape Liquor Board lays criminal charges against Hofmeyr tavern owner for selling booze to underage patrons

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Eastern Cape Liquor Board, Mgwebi Msiya, said they were disappointed and devastated by what happened in Hofmeyr because it was something they were not expecting following what happened in June at Enyobeni Tavern. “We were under the impression that that our liquor traders would have the responsibility and adhere to all trading conditions and regulations, and that is why we are disappointed by what happened there. ‘’We are equally sending our condolences to the families that lost their loved ones, with three young people that perished in that liquor outlet. The information that we have so far; somebody sprayed a substance inside the cabin which suffocated the patrons that were inside.

“There was a stampede with patrons running around from the tavern and in that process some of them fell and were trapped while trying to run and three succumbed to death. We have since intervened since that day with the assistance from the police,” Masiya said. He further stated that the outlet manager and assistant were arrested last week and were in police custody. “We have laid a charge against the owner and the registrant of that liquor outlet because we want to be clear in terms of the actions that we take against this unacceptable behaviour by our local traders who do not take trading conditions very seriously by allowing young people into their establishment and even selling alcohol to them,” he said.

Msiya added that after what happened at Enyobeni tavern they had never rested in further capacitating the liquor traders and educating them about the importance of running their businesses professionally and understanding the risk of allowing young people into their establishments. "We have made an announced visit to these establishments in order to identify those businesses that are not adhering to liquor rules," he said. IOL