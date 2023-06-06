Eastern Cape Liquor Board urges parents and schools to prevent pens down parties

Cape Town – The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has called for parents, schools and communities to prevent pens down parties as the June exams will be completed in two weeks’ time. The ECLB said it was alarmed to learn that some learners have started to make plans to organise pens down parties.

“ECLB strongly condemns this behaviour with the strongest possible terms and urges learners to refrain from this tendency,” ECLB spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said. Masiya further added these parties tend to end in disaster as was the case with the catastrophic Enyobeni Tavern incident where 21 young people died in a tavern during pens down celebrations in June last year. He also alluded that as the examinations are in progress around the province, it is unfortunately the time when learners start to plan for the pens-down parties that are predominantly marked by excessive consumption of alcohol.

“We urge parents to be extremely vigilant during this period and to keep track of their children’s whereabouts. “We further send a stern warning to all liquor traders not to host these pens’ down parties in their establishments as this is a gross violation of their trading conditions and a criminal offence. “We commend learners and other members of the community who continue to report these cases to the ECLB and SAPS,” said Msiya.

“We also implore our ambassadors and other responsible learners to be vigilant in and outside school and to report to school authorities any suspicious actions by their fellow learners. “ECLB school ambassadors and members of the community may report liquor traders who plan to host pens’ down parties and those who serve alcohol to the underage persons to the ECLB Toll Free 0800 000 420 or send a WhatsApp message to 076 4036 223,” he said. Msiya maintained that they will take necessary and drastic actions against any liquor outlet that is non-compliant by, among other things, selling alcohol to the underage persons and hosting the abhorrent pens-down parties.