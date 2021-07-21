Eastern Cape man arrested for defrauding pensioner of R280 000

Pretoria - The Kempton Park Regional Court has remanded a 44-year-old man in custody after he was arrested for allegedly stealing R280 000 from a pensioner, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Wednesday. Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Vusumuzi Victor Ntsangani faces charges of fraud, theft, forgery and money laundering.

“It is alleged that the complainant received a phone call from a bank consultant indicating that there were suspicious transactions from the complainant’s account. ’’An amount of R280 000 was allegedly transferred into the suspect’s bank account without the complainant’s authorisation,” said Mulamu. She said Ntsangani was traced by the law enforcement agencies and arrested in the Eastern Cape.

“The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation successfully traced and apprehended the suspect, Vusumuzi Victor Ntsangani, in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.” Ntsangani was remanded in custody pending further investigation. The case was postponed to Monday, July 26 for a formal bail application.

