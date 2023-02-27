Eastern Cape teacher who forced pupils to clean up her vomit suspended

Cape Town - The Eastern Cape department of education has suspended a school teacher on a charge of misconduct for allegedly forcing primary school pupils in Ugie, in the Joe Gqabi District, to clean up her vomit. This after a video was shared by Khula CDP EC Children's Rights Organisation’s chairperson, Petros Majola, about the teacher who had allegedly forced primary school pupils to clean up her vomit at the Nyibiba Primary School.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Algoa FM News, the Eastern Cape education department spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, confirmed that the incident allegedly took place at Nyibiba Primary School educator, last Tuesday. Mtima said that the Head of the Department, Mahlubandile Qwase, had already instructed the District Manager to place the teacher on immediate suspension while an investigation was underway. He added that Qwase had reiterated that the disciplinary measure was meant to safeguard the minor learners.

“The HoD also instructed the district to activate psycho-social support services for these learners who were allegedly made to clean after the educator vomited in class.” Mtima said. Mtima urged all educators to conduct themselves as parents while in school and class, and protect the dignity of learners. He revealed that the department would also enlist the help of employee wellness to evaluate the educator's fitness to teach.

Story continues below Advertisement