Enyobeni one year on: Families continue to mourn lives lost in tavern tragedy

Johannesburg - On the morning of June 26, 2002, South Africa woke up to shocking and devastating news that 21 young people had perished at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in East London, Eastern Cape. But nothing could prepare their families for the gruesome scenes that were revealed over the next few days.

Alcohol bottles strewn across the floor, beer crates, broken glasses and tables, unaccounted-for pairs of shoes and a police tape used to cordon-off the scene was all that was left for loved ones to see. Inside the Enyobeni Tavern where 21 young people died. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA). It was thought at the time of the incident that youngsters as old as 13 had gathered the previous night at the tavern for a pens-down celebration following mid-year exams. After weeks of questions about what led to the death of their children, families were informed that findings of a toxicology report indicated that the youngsters died of suffocation - a report the families later rejected.

It also emerged in the court trial of tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu prior to the deaths, a bouncer at the tavern had discharged a pepper spray-like substance inside the overcrowded establishment resulting in 21 patrons suffocating and crushing each other to death. The charges faced by the owners include contravening the Liquor Act for allegedly selling alcohol to underage children or coercing employees to sell it to minors. Tables and benches inside the Enyobeni Tavern where 21 young people died. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA). Witnesses during the trial last month told the court that the bouncer in question had later locked the door and fled.

And while the families look for more answers to their questions, today friends and families are expected to continue paying homage and remembering the lives of the following victims: 1. Lithemba Velaphi - 10 December 2001 2. Mbulelo Rhangile - 17 November 2003

3. Inathi Nkani - 12 March 2004 4. Kungentando Nzima - 10 April 2004 5. Ovayo Mateyise - 5 July 2004

6. Bongolethu Ncandana - 9 July 2004 7. Anathi Ngqoza - 30 August 2004 8. Sinothando Mgangala - 13 November 2004

9. Simamkele Sobetwa - 29 November 2004 10. Aluncedo Monela - 28 February 2005 11. Simele Bolsiki - 6 March 2005

12. Esinako Sinarhana - 6 May 2005 13. Oyena Ngoloyi - 22 August 2005 14. Lungile Bekiso - 28 November 2005

15. Asamkele Thukuthe - 18 December 2005 16. Azizipho Zilindile - 21 January 2006 17. Inamandla Wexu- 17 February 2006

18. Lilitha Methuko - 4 July 2006 19. Sisanda Mahlahlaka - 2 April 2007 20. Sisekela Tshemese - 21 August 2007