Former Eastern Cape Health MEC in court for R10 million Mandela funeral scandal

Rustenburg – Former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and her co-accused arrested in connection with R10 million fraud linked to the funeral of late former president Nelson Mandela appeared in the East London High Court. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the pair appeared in court on Tuesday.

“This is subsequent to several postponements in the East London Regional Court after their apprehension by the East London based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks on 12 February 2021 for charges of fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption,” Mgolodela said. “The accused would be answering to the charges related to the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of the late Nelson Mandela by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. This happened in 2013 and 2014. The fraudulent claims add up to R10 million.” The case was postponed to January 22.

In another case a 42-year-old woman arrested for allegedly trying to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) R700 000 was arrested in Gqeberha. Mgolodela said Marlene Pietersen was arrested on Tuesday, and appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Court on the same day, facing charges of of fraud. “On 24 April 2018, Pietersen allegedly submitted a false Road Accident Fund claim on behalf of her husband, Niklaas Gallant who died after falling off a bridge, claiming that he had died in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Joubertina on 7 July 2014,” Mgolodela said.