Former Eastern Cape municipal cashier in court on theft charges

Olwethu Madikizela, 34, was arrested on Tuesday by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

Cape Town – A former municipal cashier appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges of theft.

According to the Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Madikizela was employed by the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality, in the OR Tambo district, as a cashier.

Her responsibilities included receiving money paid to the municipality, in lieu of utility bills.

“It is reported that some of the larger clients, such as banks would trans­fer or deposit the monies owed into the municipality bank ac­count, and would then furnish her with pr­oof of payments,” Mgolodela said.