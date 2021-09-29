Former Eastern Cape municipal cashier in court on theft charges
Share this article:
Cape Town – A former municipal cashier appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on charges of theft.
Olwethu Madikizela, 34, was arrested on Tuesday by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.
According to the Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Madikizela was employed by the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality, in the OR Tambo district, as a cashier.
Her responsibilities included receiving money paid to the municipality, in lieu of utility bills.
“It is reported that some of the larger clients, such as banks would transfer or deposit the monies owed into the municipality bank account, and would then furnish her with proof of payments,” Mgolodela said.
She said it is alleged that Madikizela used the same proof of payments, received by companies, to defraud the municipality for a period between February 28, until March 15, 2018.
Mgolodela said the fraudulent activities were picked up by the municipality, after the municipal bank statements did not correspond with its daily worksheets.
It was these red flags that had the municipality report the matter to the Hawks for investigation.
According to Mgolodela, preliminary investigations into the fraudulent activities showed that the municipality suffered a total loss of R27 000.
Madikizela was released on a warning by the court and the matter against her has been postponed until October 7, for her to bring a legal representative on board.
IOL