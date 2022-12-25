Gqeberha gets over 300 newly trained police constables

Cape Town - Newly trained police constables hit the ground running in the Nelson Mandela and Sarah Baartman districts as they started their first day on the job. Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene and her management welcomed and addressed the group of constables who were deployed to the districts at the Victory Ministries Church in Gelvandale.

Over 300 new police constables were deployed in Gqeberha. Photo: SAPS During her address, Mene warned the new recruits to not be tempted with bribes and corrupt behaviour. She also urged the 323 constables not to misuse resources such as state vehicles. Over 300 new police constables were deployed in Gqeberha. Photo: SAPS “Please respect and treat our clients with dignity, and always adhere to what you were taught at the academy. Remember, a crime victim does not have an alternative of choosing between several service providers, but the only hope for them is the nearest police station,” Mene said during her address.

After the formal proceedings were concluded, the group of over 300 police officers with their mentors took part in several operations within the two districts which included mall patrols and roadblock duties. Over 300 new police constables were deployed in Gqeberha. Photo: SAPS According to provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, the newly trained police officers were displaying their readiness to police during the hectic festive season. “They indeed lived up to this year's festive season slogan of ‘More boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility’. The energetic officers painted the two districts blue.

“Several motorists were issued with fines ranging from driving motor vehicles without licences to unroadworthy vehicles. The total value of the fines issued on the day was R125 700. “During the time of their deployment, the two districts were quiet. Similar operations are expected to continue up until the end of the festive season,” Nkohli said. [email protected]

