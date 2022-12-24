WANTED: Police seek suspect who escaped custody and shot cop

Cape Town – A suspect who escaped from police custody will now face attempted murder charges after he shot a police officer as Mpumalanga police attempted to arrest him. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, members of the police were attacked by Bheki Martin Phiri as they were carrying out duties in Matsafeni outside Nelspruit.

Mohlala said a 40-year-old police sergeant sustained injuries to his hand during the incident. Police said Phiri escaped from lawful custody on November 11 when he attended court. He was spotted at a tuckshop in Matsafeni. Bheki Martin Phiri is being sought by police in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS “Police responded swiftly and as they were about to reach the premises, the suspect started firing shots at the police.

“The members also defended themselves by firing back and the suspect then fled the scene. It was during the shooting that the sergeant sustained injuries after being shot. “The member was taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” Mohlala said. Phiri is still at large.

Police have since launched a 72-hour Activation Plan in an effort to trace him. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant.General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident and wished the injured officer a speedy recovery. “Police are working around the clock to ensure that the suspect is rearrested and we encourage the public to continue providing information about suspects or criminal activities,” Manamela said.

