Teen who escaped lawful custody handed over to authorities by his family

Cape Town – A 17-year-old boy who escaped lawful custody from his probation officers on Tuesday, December 20, was handed over to authorities at the Bushbuckridge police station by his famil. According to the Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlal,a the teen had been arrested after being implicated in a robbery in Dwarsloop near Bushbuckridge at the weekend.

“He was arrested and on Tuesday, he was supposed to appear in court. “Due to the fact that he is underage, probation officers had to be brought in and as they were bringing him to Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court, he escaped. “A case of escape from lawful custody was opened.

“The suspect who still has to answer on charges of robbery with an additional one of attempted murder is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Friday, December 23, this time facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody,” Mohlala said. The provincial police commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended the teenager’s family for turning him in. “I hope others will learn from this. If you are aware of a family member entangled in crime, please report it to the authorities before it is too late.

“Who knows, the person you are failing to report might commit worse crimes, not to mention the fact that he/she might even hurt others closer to him or her,” Manamela said. [email protected] IOL