Hawks probing alleged R36m fraud at Eastern Cape municipality

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Hawks) are probing a case of alleged fraud of R36 million at an Eastern Cape municipality.

In a statement released on Friday, Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant- olonel Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team conducted a search-and-seizure operation in Mount Ayliff in the Alfred Nzo municipality after allegations arose of fraud and corruption.

He said the allegations were that senior municipal officials colluded with service providers and fashioned a criminal network that acted in a co-ordinated manner.

“The criminal network allegedly operating outside and within the municipality created a duplicate tender contract that was already in place and procurement processes were disregarded.

“This tender, worth R36 million, was awarded to another service provider reportedly linked to the syndicate,” Nkwalase said.