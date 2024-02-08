Love on a budget: Top five romantic retreats under R1,000 for the Month of Love

As we are in the Month of Love and Valentine’s Day is approaching, what do you do, or where do you go, if money is a little bit tight? Well, who said being romantic had to be expensive? We list five romantic getaways for under R1,000 a night to spend with your loved one in Eastern Cape.

Horseshoe Game Reserve Horseshoe Game Reserve offers an eco-friendly, self-catering retreat located 25 km from East London, on a hillside with picturesque views of the valley. Guests can choose between staying in a cosy 4-sleeper cabin or one of the tent camps situated in the valley or near the river. The cabin features double and twin beds with en-suite bathrooms, while the tents offer various bed configurations with provided linen and towels.

Activities at the reserve include unguided hiking and self-drives, with braai wood available for purchase. However, access to the reserve is recommended with a high-clearance vehicle due to road conditions. Guests are advised to enquire about road conditions if not driving a high-clearance vehicle before arrival. Address: 20 km from East London on the N6. Contact details: +27-63-3838058

Email: [email protected] Price: From R790 per night per couple Pine Lodge Resort

The Pine Lodge Resort can be found in the picturesque Cape Recife Nature Reserve and offers an idyllic escape just moments from Nelson Mandela Bay's vibrant city centre. The resort boasts cozy log-cabin cottages and luxury chalets, blending seamlessly with the coastal landscape, providing guests with a serene retreat. With an array of on-site and nearby activities, including access to Humewood Golf Club and The Boardwalk Casino & Entertainment World, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Address: Marine Drive, Summerstrand, 6000 Port Elizabeth. Contact details: Phone: +27 41 583 4004 Email: [email protected]

Price: From R770 per night per couple SU CASA B&B SU CASA B&B offers a charming retreat with garden views, featuring accommodation equipped with a garden, braai facilities, and a shared lounge. The bed and breakfast also boasts an outdoor fireplace and a year-round outdoor pool for guests to relax in.

Especially great for lovers of golf, as it is situated approximately 4.9 km from Little Walmer Golf Club and within close proximity to various other golf clubs. It is also conveniently located near Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and The Boardwalk, with Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport just 9 km away, SU CASA B&B offers a paid airport shuttle service. Address: 150 Circular Drive CHARLO, 6070 Springfield.

Contact details: 082 412 7061 Email: [email protected] Price: Approximately R700 per night per couple

A&A Guesthouse A&A Guesthouse offers a conveniently located accommodation option close to the Greenacres Shopping Mall and Port Elizabeth Golf Club, with easy access to the city's renowned beaches. The guesthouse offers various stay options, including bed & breakfast, self-catering, or full board, with three rooms fully compliant for those with disabilities. Accommodation ranges from rooms with full kitchens to those with kitchenettes, catering to different preferences. Guests can enjoy amenities like a large indoor heated pool, a cold paddling pool in the garden, and a fully equipped gym accessible 24/7.

A&A Guesthouse boasts awards including Certificates of Excellence and Best Value establishment from Afristay in 2017 and 2018, as well as recognition from TripAdvisor with Certificates of Excellence and Best Value establishment in 2015, 2016, and 2017, along with a Travellers' Choice award in 2022. Address: Corner Westview Dr & Allen Street Mill Park, Port Elizabeth. Cell: 083 295 3833

[email protected] Price: From R550 per night per couple for the budget room, around R800 per night per couple for the double luxury room Sea Views on 14th

Sea Views on 14th is a premier destination nestled in Gonubie, East London, offering top-notch car rental services and charming bed and breakfast accommodation. The BNB offers a tranquil retreat with picturesque views, conveniently located overlooking Gonubie Golf Course and just a stroll away from the beach and Gonubie Mall. Guests can choose to stay in the family unit suite or the intimate single room units which are absolutely perfect for couples or solo travellers. The BNB boasts a braai area, spa and hydro-facilities and top-tier security measures are installed for a peace of mind.