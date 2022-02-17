Man arrested for perjury after accusing Zondo, Mabuyane of corruption to appear in court

Cape Town - A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after allegedly making false claims of corruption and bribery against Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, officials have been searching for the suspect for a year and managed to arrest him on Wednesday.

The suspect filed charges against Zondo in Gauteng in February 2021 and later opened another case in East London in March 2021 against Mabuyane. It is alleged the suspect claimed to have delivered, on instruction by Mabuyane, a R5 million bribe to a judge. After filing charges, the suspect disappeared without a trace.

“The cases were referred to the Hawks for further probing. “The investigators tried getting hold of the said complainant for an interview in respect of clarity on the allegations presented and was later traced and interviewed wherein it is claimed that he admitted to having been used by some individuals to make false allegations against the pair. “As the investigators were in the process of obtaining further information from the suspect, including his electronic gadgets, to assist the probe since he claimed they were used during his interaction with the alleged conspirators, he again mysteriously disappeared until his recent arrest,” Mgolodela said.

She said a case of perjury had been opened after a conflicting version of the suspect’s case. A case of crimen injuria was also opened against the suspect by Mabuyane. “The Hawks investigated all four cases in order to determine the truth,” Mgolodela said.