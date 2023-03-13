NSFAS thief Sibongile Mani elected as Walter Sisulu University convocation committee treasurer

Cape Town - The convicted NSFAS thief Sibongile Mani has been elected as treasurer of the Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) Eastern Cape convocation committee, but the institution said the results of the elections would be announced later this week after “proper vetting of candidates’ eligibility”. This comes after a campaign poster for Mani was recently circulated online.

The convocation currently assists the institution and the WSU foundation to raise funds. Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court for going on an R800 000 spending spree of R14 million that was wrongfully deposited into her student account. The mother of two splurged over R800 000 on expensive alcohol, cigarettes, blankets, clothes for men, handbags, furniture, beauty products and groceries at a supermarket, over a period of two months.

Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani convicted for theft after spending over R800 000 of R14m that was wrongfully deposited into her student account has been sentenced to five years in prison. Her lawyer has filed appeal. Picture: BHEKI RADEBE She was sentenced to five years in prison, but she was released when the East London Regional Court allowed her to appeal the verdict. It is unclear when the appeal will be heard. Mani spent more than R800 000 before the error was picked up in the Intellimali system in February last year.

As reported by Timeslive, Mani’s campaign manager Athenkosi Fani announced she had been elected as treasurer on Sunday. Fani added that Mani’s election was not only a victory for her but for all of who believe in the power of democracy and the importance of independent leadership. “Her election is a symbol of hope and possibility for women’s emancipation and empowerment. I know she will work tirelessly to ensure she fulfils her promises to you and represents you with honour, integrity and dedication.”

Fani further posted: “Comrades, there is no true social revolution without the liberation of women. May my eyes never see and my feet never take me to a society where half the people are held in silence. I hear the roar of women’s silence. I sense the rumble of their storm and feel the fury of their revolt.” Meanwhile, the convocation secretary-general Misheck Mugabe told Timeslive that the election results were unofficial and would be made after seven days. The institution stated that after proper vetting of candidates’ eligibility, the election results would be made public later this week.