Suspect caught with stained money sentenced for possession of explosives

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man has been sentenced in the Motherwell Regional Court for possession of explosives. Aloyce Haule, 36, was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in June 2019.

According to the Hawks’ provincial spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, on June 18, 2019, members of the Gqeberha based National Priority Violent Crimes team acted on information that led to the apprehension of Haule. Mgolodela said upon searching his person, Haule was found to be in possession of stained money which is usually found on detonated armoured vehicles and automatic teller machines (ATM). “During the interview with the police, Haule took them to his place of residence on Bandla Street in the Wells Estate where a number of green stained clothing items, a sport bag and two shock tube detonators were seized. The items were taken to the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) for analysis,” Mgolodela said.

Haule was then remanded in custody. The court sentenced Haule to five years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine. The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the investigating team for ensuring a successful conviction.

Earlier this week, Andile Mbele, 42, was found guilty of kidnapping, murdering and raping little Aqhama Tom in September 2020, in the Gqeberha High Court. The girl was last seen in Matodlana Street in Weston, Hankey, at about 4pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020. An investigation by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit from Humansdorp led them to Mbele.

He was arrested the next day at about 8pm. Mbele later took police to a bushy area near route R330 in Hankey where he pointed out the little girl’s body. Mbele was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and another life term for rape. He also received a 5-year sentence for kidnapping, Nkohli said.