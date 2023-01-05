Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm

In a statement released by its media desk, it said Stage 4 would be implemented until 5am on Friday morning, thereafter Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented until Sunday.

The increase in load shedding stage is due to delays in returning seven generating units to service, Eskom said.

“Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon (Thursday) until 5am tomorrow (Friday) morning. Thereafter Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Friday. This pattern will be repeated until Sunday morning. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” the power utility said.

It said further delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two units at the Majuba power station had contributed to the capacity constraints.