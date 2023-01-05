Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom announced today (Thursday) it would be implementing Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm.
In a statement released by its media desk, it said Stage 4 would be implemented until 5am on Friday morning, thereafter Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented until Sunday.
The increase in load shedding stage is due to delays in returning seven generating units to service, Eskom said.
“Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon (Thursday) until 5am tomorrow (Friday) morning. Thereafter Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Friday. This pattern will be repeated until Sunday morning. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” the power utility said.
It said further delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two units at the Majuba power station had contributed to the capacity constraints.
“We currently have 6 014MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 278MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays in returning generators to service.
“Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period,” Eskom said.
The struggling power utility reminded South Africans it only implements load shedding as a last resort, in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend breakdowns.