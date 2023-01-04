Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Will it end? Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding

A candle burns as load shedding continues. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 1h ago

Durban - South Africans can brace for rolling blackouts until further notice.

Earlier today power utility Eskom announced that Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented at 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.

It said this was due to the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance. Eskom said it would issue an update as soon as it became necessary.

The only day South Africans did not have load shedding this festive season was on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve South Africans ushered in the new year with Stage 2 load shedding.

Last year was the worst year of load shedding, with 930 387 minutes (15 506 hours) of load shedding for 2022 alone.

IOL

