Earlier today power utility Eskom announced that Stage 3 load shedding would be implemented at 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.

It said this was due to the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance. Eskom said it would issue an update as soon as it became necessary.

The only day South Africans did not have load shedding this festive season was on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve South Africans ushered in the new year with Stage 2 load shedding.