Eskom suspends load shedding between 5am and 4pm this weekend

South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as power utility Eskom announced the suspension of load shedding from 5am until 4pm this weekend. Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said this was due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability as well as the anticipated lower demand over the weekend.

“Load shedding will be suspended between 5am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both Saturday and Sunday. Today [Friday], as previously communicated, Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Saturday,” Mokwena said. She said the power utility will be closely monitoring the power system and communicate any change to load shedding should it be required. Breakdowns are currently at 14,266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,388MW.