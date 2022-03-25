Fake passport ’kingpin’ suspect arrested in Krugersdorp

Durban – Independent Media has learnt that a Pakistani man and 27 others were arrested during a joint operation on Thursday night in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, for falsifying passport documents. Of those arrested, 14 were foreign nationals and 14 were South Africans, according to Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Carol Mulamu, who was at the scene.

Mulamu said R45 000 in cash was found as well as the vehicles believed to be used by the syndicate. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi spoke to the media outside the Home Affairs office in Krugersdorp, where the suspects were arrested, on Thursday night. A Pakistani kingpin allegedly behind a syndicate falsifying passport documents was arrested in a late night sting operation. Home Affairs and the hawks raid a home affairs office in Krugersdorp where 30 suspects were arrested. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/NPiasr9U8v — Mbalenhle Mthethwa (@MbalikaMthethwa) March 25, 2022 The minister confirmed that the suspected kingpin worked with people inside Home Affairs in a network that spanned KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Two of those arrested were Home Affairs employees. Motsoaledi said he expected more officials to be arrested. “We identified the kingpin after an immigration alert picked up anomalies with two passports of people who wanted to leave the country via Cape Town International Airport. That official handed over the two people and their passports to the police,” Motsoaledi said. It is alleged that the leader charged about R40 000 for a fake passport. The two Home Affairs officials allegedly made R5 000 to R10 000 per passport.

According to the minister, the head of the syndicate would get foreign nationals who wanted passports but did not qualify for them. A runner would then recruit South African citizens who had never applied for a passport before. The Home Affairs officials or “lieutenants” would secure an office where they could authenticate the documents. “It is alleged that the kingpin bought cars for his lieutenants, presumably to enable them to be at his disposal day and night. In other words, the lieutenants were always available to the kingpin when he needed them,” Motsoaledi added.

The SAPS said that a joint statement on the matter would be released in due course. IOL