First Powerball winner of 2023 bags R72.9m

Durban – Someone in South Africa woke up smiling this morning after winning almost R73m in last night’s Powerball jackpot. According to the National Lottery website, one person has won an amount of R72 989 769.37 in the Powerball jackpot from the January 10 draw.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winning numbers, according to the website, where 8, 22, 27, 37, 50 and Powerball 9. One person also won the second division Powerball by getting five correct numbers and walks away with R443 550.50. According to National Lottery Ithuba on Tuesday, the Powerball jackpot had rolled over 12 times and if won, the person would become the first multimillionaire for 2023.

The last Powerball jackpot winner was a Joburg pensioner who bagged R135m in November. The person who lives in Rosettenville was the second-highest Powerball jackpot winner for 2022. According to Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza: “In 2022, we created eight multimillionaires from PowerBall.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Ithuba said winners of R50 000 and above, received free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisers, at no cost. All winnings were paid directly into the winners’ accounts, tax-free. For those who play via banking channels only winnings up to R50 000 are paid directly into a winner’s account.

Story continues below Advertisement