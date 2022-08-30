Bogus travel agent who swindled over R200k gets wholly suspended sentence

Cape Town - A 31-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced on charges of fraud and theft in the Bethlehem Regional Court. Bogus travel agent, Tshepo Theodore Khumako, was sentenced for his crimes during the period of 2018.

According to the Free State provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Christopher Singo in 2018, Khumako approached victims in Harrismith and presented himself as a travel agent. He managed to persuade his victims to deposit money into his own business account with the promise of booking them a cruise to the Portuguese Island in Mozambique. “Twenty-seven victims then deposited R260 000 into Khumako business account.

“Khumako did not arrange the trip to the victims as promised. “The matter was then reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bethlehem for further investigation,” Singo said. Khumako was subsequently arrested on February 1, 2019.

The court sentenced Khumako to five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition he repaid the victims an amount of more than R170 000 on a monthly instalment of R5 500 until the amount was fully paid. In an unrelated matter, Thabang Johannes Mokotjwa, 46, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and corruption on Monday. Mokotjwa and his co-accused who were implicated and arrested in January and May, Keneilwe Elisa Molehe, 53, Kebautlwile Jacqueline Kgwadi, 47, Matsobane Michael Mokhonwana, 48, Lehlohonolo Athy Molosi, 46, and Ishmael Selogiloe Kganare, 42, are alleged to have run a licensing scam.

According to Singo, during March 2021, the victim intended on obtaining a driving licence when he was approached by Mokotjwa and his co-accused who said they knew Mokhonwana who could assist him. “The victim then met Mokhonwana who then agreed to help him obtain his driving licence for the amount of R8 500. The victim then paid R8 500 as agreed. “The accused do not work at any traffic department but when they lured the victim they claimed to know certain traffic officials who could assist with driving licenses.

