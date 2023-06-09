Cholera in SA: Free State records second case as country’s death toll climbs to 32

The Free State has recorded its second cholera death, this as the country's cases climb to 32. The provincial health department said a 42-year-old woman died following her admittance at Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad.

“The patient is confirmed to have died and thereafter laboratory tests confirmed that the death is attributable to cholera,” said department spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi. “The Free State MEC for Health, Mathabo Leeto, has sent her condolences to the family and officials of the department visited the family today to break the news.” On Thursday, national Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale, said so far more than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms have been seen in Gauteng and Free State hospitals.

“Response outbreak teams have reached over 300 contacts and continue to hand out hygiene packs to affected communities,” Mohale said. “The department has also set up the Kanana Cholera Treatment Centre in Hammanskraal, the epicentre of the outbreak. Over 200 people have been seen at this makeshift hospital. The facility has been operating 24/7 since May 26.” The department has confirmed 167 laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces between February 1 and June 6. The majority of cases were recorded in Gauteng which accounts for at least 152 cases, two in Free State and the remainder in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West.

Mohale said the majority of these cases were diagnosed at public laboratories. The ages of patients in Gauteng range from 1 year to 91 years, while in Free State the age range is from 10 to 50 years. “With regards to the mortality rate, the death tall stands at 32, and Gauteng accounts for 29 deaths, two in the Free State and one in Mpumalanga,” Mohale said. The Department of Social Development continues with psychosocial support and social relief packages to the families of the deceased.