Man who allegedly conned victim out of R8 500 and promised to get him a driver’s licence, released on bail

Pretoria - Ishmael Selogiloe Kganare, 42, appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court, where he facing charges of fraud and corruption, police said on Friday. It is alleged that in March 2021, a victim intended to get a driver’s licence, when he was approached by Kganare, who told him that he knows Matsobane Michael Mokhonwana, 48, who can assist him with obtaining a driver’s licence.

Makhonwana is also an accused in the case. The victim then met Mokhonwana, who then agreed to help him obtain his driver's licence for the amount of R8 500. The victim paid the R8 500 as agreed. Both Makhonwana and Kganare do not work at the traffic department, however, they lured the victim by saying they know certain traffic officials who can assist with driver’s licences. “Several follow-ups were made by the victim and no feedback was provided by the accused,” said Captain Christopher Singo.

Singo said the matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, based in Bloemfontein, and Kganare was arrested on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The other accused Keneilwe Elisa Molehe, 53, Kebautlwile Jacqueline Kgwadi, 47, and Matsobane Michael Mokhonwana, 48, as well as Lehlohonolo Athy Molosi, 46, were arrested between January and March 2022. The case against Kganare has been postponed to Wednesday, May 11, 2022, where he will join his co-accused.

He was released on R500 bail. IOL