Multi-Party Women's Caucus blasts sharing of Speaker Zanele Sifuba’s sex tape

Durban – The Multi-Party Women's Caucus has slammed those who continue to share the sex tape which features Speaker of the Free State legislature, Zanele Sifuba. Earlier this week, IOL reported that video was leaked, apparently after she refused to pay a R300 000 extortion bribe to a man who blackmailed her.

MPWC chairperson, Nkhensani Bilankulu, condemned the distribution of the video and explicit photographs. The MPWC consists of the Women’s Caucus from the DA, IFP, MF, FF+, ACDP and ACDP. "This is clearly an invasion of her privacy. Those criminals who have been sharing and distributing these images and videos should be dealt with harshly. It is explicitly graphic images that should not be in the public space. This can be seen as another case of gender-based violence. “Those sharing and distributing these images should be dealt with in terms of the Cybercrimes Act," she said.

Bilankulu added that the Speaker's private life should be respected. She further explained that extortion was a crime and she urged authorities to deal decisively with the person alleged to have solicited a bribe in order to withhold making the images public. "Our women in South Africa cannot be treated in this manner," Bilankulu said.

According to SAPS and the Film and Publication Board, there are consequences for those who share sexual images of another person. Known as "revenge porn", the accused could be fined or jailed. Sharing ‘revenge porn’ has serious consequences. l SAPS Meanwhile, EWN reported that Sifuba had opened a criminal case against the person who allegedly shared the video on social media.

