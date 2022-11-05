NDPP’s Bloem fleet manager accused of R100K fuel card fraud granted R3000 bail

Rustenburg - A 48-year-old employee of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was released on R3000 bail in a case where he is accused of misusing over R100 000 in a state petrol card. Jim Mohau Ntsasa was arrested by the Hawks after an audit discovered that irregular transactions had been processed at a fuel station in Bloemfontein.

He appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday and was released on R3 000 bail. The hearing was postponed to December 9 Hawks Free State spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the irregular transactions were discovered in April during a preliminary audit conducted at the DPP offices in Bloemfontein. “They discovered that the suspect was using the petrol card to pour diesel into his private vehicle. It is alleged that at the time he was using the card the vehicle was at the garage for repairs.

“The suspect is responsible for fleet and assets at the DPP office. The amount of fuel paid for is estimated to be more than R100 000. The incidents took place during the period of December 2020 until 31 October 2022," he said. Singo said the matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation which culminated in Ntsasa’s arrest and his being charged with fraud. In Mpumalanga, police said an 80-year-old, prominent member of the community was arrested in connection with the murder of a Mr Zwelithini Dlamini.

Dlamini, 49, was shot and killed at his home in Matsulu near Mbombela (previously Nelspruit). Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said in a statement: “This afternoon, Friday 4 November 2022, an 80-year-old male suspect was arrested at Sharlock, Low's Creek outside Nelspruit in connection with the murder of Mr Zwelithini Dlamini who was murdered at the age of 49. The victim was shot and killed at his home at Matsulu near Nelspruit in the evening of 4 January 2021. “According to the information, after Dlamini was murdered a team of investigators was assembled to probe the case. The members worked tirelessly and spent sleepless nights with the hope of solving the case. The arrest of the suspect, who is a prominent figure in the community came as a breakthrough into the murder case.”

