Sixth suspect implicated in R700k Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Museum fraud case

Cape Town – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Free State have arrested a sixth suspect who is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Monday for alleged fraud pertaining to the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort House Museum. Jan Harm Du Plessis, 41, was arrested on Friday at OR Tambo International Airport.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Christopher Singo, the arrest comes after a warrant of arrest was issued for Du Plessis by the Hawks’s Serious Corruption Investigation team. The suspect faces charges of fraud and theft. “It is alleged that during the period of January, 2008 until December, 2010, money was allocated to the Brandfort Museum project popularly known as the Winnie Mandela Museum by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture,” Singo said.

“The money allocated was allegedly misused, and the service providers were appointed without following the proper procurement processes. “The project was co-ordinated by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and the Lejweleputswa District Municipality. As a result of these alleged fraudulent activities, the department suffered a loss of more than R700 000,” Singo said. Du Plessis was one of the service providers.

The case against Du Plessis was postponed until October 20 for a formal bail application. The co-accused in the matter were arrested on September 20, in Bloemfontein, Welkom, Thaba ’Nchu and Pretoria, he said. The group, aged between 41 and 80, includes a former head of department and two former municipal managers of Lejweleputswa District Municipality.

Tsoareli Malakoane, 56, Nontsikelelo Eunice Aaron, 55, Lebogang Aubrey Sebeela, 47, Monyane Matthews Sefantse, 53, Errens Lodewikus Celliers, 80, and 47-year-old Sithiwe Thubane made their first court appearance on September 21. The group are expected back in court on November 11. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was banished to Majwemasweu in the Free State in May, 1977 by the then apartheid regime to suppress political activities.

Madikizela-Mandela died in Johannesburg at the age of 81 on April 2, 2018. The work to restore the house and the construction of the new extended structure was completed in November, 2019. [email protected]