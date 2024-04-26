Tributes pour in following death of Grey College learner, Lunathi Mayisela

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the death of Grey College learner, Lunathi Mayisela. The Grade 10 learner is believed to have died following a brain infection.

OFM reported that Mayisela began feeling ill and was taken to hospital. The boy was 15-years-old. Grey College, based in Bloemfontein, shared a post on social media. "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Lunathi Mayisela (Grade 10).

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. "Your Grey family will miss you," the school said. In a post on Facebook, the teenager's father shared his pain.

"What a sad day today. Today I lost my son Lunathi. My first born has left us. He was only 15-years-old. I am so broken and sad. Gone too soon," the post read. Lunathi Mayisela (in uniform) with his dad who shared a post on Facebook about his son’s death. Picture: Pitchov Kumwimba Ngombe/Facebook Speaking to OFM, Grey College principal Braam Van Wyk, said he will remember Lunathi's smiling face.

He added that the teen was a typical Grey boy who represented his school on a soccer tour in Durban and that was when he got ill. More tributes flooded the Grey College post: Mutombo Kumwimba Moise: “As the family we are truly broken and we thank you Grey College and all parents for your love and support. Rest in peace my nephew. God gives and takes away.”

Chichi Okpara: “It's never the plan Lunathi, why. We were hoping to see you back to your feet soon. Our hearts are broken/ Your friends are shattered. We are going to miss you greatly. Journey well and rest easy my boy.” Soccerkidz BFN FC - Coach Marco: “RIP. We will always keep you in our hearts. Our deepest condolences. #soccerinheaven” Last month, a Grade 11 Jeppe High School for Boys learner died following a rugby match at a Brakpan high school. Jeppe High School for Boys had been playing an away match at Hoërskool Die Anker and Kaiden Bowie complained that he was not feeling well after the match. He died on scene.