Tributes pour in for Jeppe’s boy who died after rugby match

Tributes are pouring in for a Grade 11 learner who died following a rugby match at a Brakpan high school this week. Jeppe High School for Boys had been playing an away match at Hoërskool Die Anker and Kaiden Bowie complained that he was not feeling well after the match.

“Paramedics on site tried to stabilise him and contacted an ambulance for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the learner succumbed shortly after the ambulance arrived,” said Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane. Chiloane said counsellors from the department’s psycho-social support unit have been dispatched to both schools for necessary trauma counselling and support. “We are grateful to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) for also availing their services for additional support at these schools,” Chiloane said.

“We are deeply disheartened by these tragic incidents and wish to extend our most sincerest condolences to the families of the departed, as well as their respective school communities.” The school said information on Bowie’s memorial service would be sent out. “We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of one of our learners, Kaiden Bowie (Grade 11 Koodoo) who tragically passed away. Further information regarding his memorial service will follow in due course,” Jeppe High School for Boys shared on their Facebook page.

Fellow schools have flooded the post with messages of condolences;

“Our deepest condolences to Jeppe High School for Boys. Resuming our proud and treasured relationship last year, we are devastated by your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Jeppe community and especially to the Bowie family,” wrote Durban High School. “Our deepest condolences and prayers go to Jeppe High School for Boys community, the Bowie family, Kaidens friends and peers. We are so sorry for your loss,” added St Benedict's College Bedfordview. “Our sincerest condolences to the Bowie Family, to the Jeppe High School for Boys community and to all who knew and loved Kaiden from One and All at St Stithians College. We hold you in our thoughts and prayers,” said St Stithians College.

“Our deepest condolences to the Bowie family, friend of Kaiden and the Jeppe High School for Boys community. Our hearts go out to you and we hold you in our prayers and thoughts. We are so sorry for your loss,” added Waterstone College. St David's Marist Inanda added; “Our deepest sympathies to the Bowie family, the Jeppe community and all who knew and loved Kaiden. We grieve the loss of this young life with you. MHDSRIP.”