2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Gauteng’s West Rand region

An earthquake occurred in Gauteng's West Rand area on Wednesday evening, the Council for Geoscience (GCS) said. In a statement, the CGS said the event occurred at around 9.44pm.

“The seismic event was located by means of the CGS's automatic locator system through the South African National Seismograph Network, registering a preliminary local magnitude of approximately 2.7,” the council said. “The event is estimated to be located within the broader Randfontein region in the West Rand.” It added that seismologists were analysing data and once concluded, would communicate the exact location and magnitude of the seismic event.

In July, the CGS confirmed an earthquake had been registered near that Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine, on Gauteng's West Rand. "The earthquake registered a magnitude of approximately 2.98 as registered by the South African National Seismograph Network (SANSN)," the council said.