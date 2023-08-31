Independent Online
Thursday, August 31, 2023

2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Gauteng’s West Rand region

Seismograph printing seismic activity records of a severe earthquake.

Published 1h ago

An earthquake occurred in Gauteng's West Rand area on Wednesday evening, the Council for Geoscience (GCS) said.

In a statement, the CGS said the event occurred at around 9.44pm.

“The seismic event was located by means of the CGS's automatic locator system through the South African National Seismograph Network, registering a preliminary local magnitude of approximately 2.7,” the council said.

“The event is estimated to be located within the broader Randfontein region in the West Rand.”

It added that seismologists were analysing data and once concluded, would communicate the exact location and magnitude of the seismic event.

People living in Roodepoort, Krugersdorp, Randfontein and Soweto reportedly felt the seismic event.

In July, the CGS confirmed an earthquake had been registered near that Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine, on Gauteng’s West Rand.

"The earthquake registered a magnitude of approximately 2.98 as registered by the South African National Seismograph Network (SANSN)," the council said.

In June, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in Gauteng. According to the Council, the epicentre was located in the Boksburg area, a few kilometres outside the East Rand Propriety Mine in the East Rand of Johannesburg.

However, people as far as in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed to have felt the early morning tremor.

IOL

