A mother and her brother sentenced to life in prison for rape and murder of a two-year-old child

Cape Town - The Johannesburg High Court has handed three life sentences to Esther Mwenda Brown, 27, and Mike Mwenda, 25, for the rape and murder of her two-year-old child Athalia Bambando in April last year.
As reported by EWN, Brown and Mwenda appeared in the Johannesburg High Court for sentencing after being convicted of the rape and murder of Athalia Bambando in April last year.
It is reported that the two siblings took the girl to a hotel in Midrand and conducted a ritual on her, sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death.
Judge Ismail noted in his sentencing that the injuries inflicted on Athalia during her rape would have permanently hindered her movement, scarring her for life.
During the trial, the court heard how the two-year-old was tortured to death as part of a ritual and the court further outlined how her mother and uncle used oil to form crucifix signs on the hotel room mirrors where she was murdered.
The pair were convicted of two counts of rape each for the child’s anal and vaginal attack.
