Astron Energy, which is undergoing a massive rebranding strategy for its Caltex fuel stations, has now successfully rebranded 100 fuel stations since the first service station was rebranded in Cape Town last August. Astron aims to have over 200 fuel stations rebranded from Caltex before the end of the year.The company has over 850 service stations across the lengths and breadths of the country.

Astron Energy chief executive Thabiet Booley said they were pleased by the pace and progress being made in the massive rebranding programme. “We are very pleased with our progress so far, which has seen a healthy mix of highway, metro, and rural sites being rebranded as we introduce the Astron Energy brand to the country and the consumer public. “We have received a huge amount of interest, not only from the public, but also from potential investors and retailers who see the huge potential in something fresh, exciting, and rewarding to the market,” Booley said.

Astron Energy said the rebranding project is catching customers' attention with its bold orange and purple colours. The first fuel station to be rebranded was the Astron Energy MACS in Brooklyn, Cape Town, and the 100th service station to be rebranded was Astron Energy Greenways in Strand, Western Cape. Among the 100 fuel stations already rebranded are the Chuenespoort branch along the R37 in Limpopo, Queen Nandi Drive and KwaMakhutha in Durban. In addition, the Craighall service station in Johannesburg, and the Devon Place station on the R304 just outside Stellenbosch have been rebranded.

The company, which is a Level 1 B-BBEE company and employs over 1,100 people directly and tens of thousands more indirectly across the country, aims to reach over 200 sites by the end of this year. Astron Energy's rebrand programme manager, Jonathan Mervis, said it was a project that they were undergoing. “Safety is our first priority, given the size and complexity of the project.