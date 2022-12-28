Boksburg tanker explosion: Driver released from custody as NPA finds ‘no case’ against him

The driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve has been released from custody as there is ‘no case’ against him. Eighteen people were killed and 37 injured when the truck crashed into a bridge, which set off an explosion.

Story continues below Advertisement

Three hospital staff members and children were among those who died. The driver was arrested and charged with 15 counts of culpable homicide. According to a report by News24, media waiting at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday was told by an official from the National Prosecuting Authority there was no case against the driver.

This is because provincial police said there was not enough evidence against him. During a media briefing shortly after the tragedy, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said six firefighters were injured while trying to put out the flames. He said a truck from the fire department, the gas truck, two cars and two houses were destroyed in the explosion, while other houses suffered damage.

Story continues below Advertisement

The tragedy has also lead to discussions on social media and in homes about safety management of transport for dangerous goods and the routes taken by drivers. Risk management consultancy Riskonet Africa says the incident should be a warning to transport companies to make sure they have a clear idea of what routes their drivers are taking and the need to ensure a pre-trip evaluation of any potential danger is done. Once that is determined, at no point should there be any deviation from the plan, especially when hazardous materials are involved.

Story continues below Advertisement