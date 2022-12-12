Celebrity make-up artist Maja Janeska’s boyfriend says he was brushing his teeth at the time of her fatal shooting

Durban - The boyfriend of a make-up artist Maja Janeska who died of a gunshot wound, said he had been brushing his teeth at the time of the incident. The celebrity make-up artist was found dead on December 2 in Bassonia in Johannesburg.

Police said an inquest docket had been opened, which means that her death is not being treated as suspicious at present. Her boyfriend, cigarette tycoon Kyle Phillips, who is the co-director of Adriano Mazzotti's cigarette company Carnilinx, had been brushing his teeth at the time of the shooting, according to reports on News24. In addition Phillips has hired attorney Ian Levitt to represent him, however Levitt declined to comment to News24.

At the time of the shooting, police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received a call about a person who allegedly killed herself in Bassonia Estate. “Upon arrival at the address given, police found a woman in the bedroom with a gunshot wound on the head. There was a firearm next to her. The woman was certified dead by the paramedics.” Last week News24 said they learnt that Phillips had refused to be examined by a State pathologist and instead surrounded himself with bodyguards.

However it is understood that Phillips has since hired his own private pathologist to examine Janeska's body, according to News24. It is understood that the gun used allegedly belonged to Phillips. Janeska’s relative told News24 that she sometimes feared for her life.

