Chaos on the N4 highway as cash-in-transit heists unfolds

Durban – Police have confirmed they are still at the scene where a cash-in-transit heist unfolded on the N4 highway on Wednesday morning. Kyle van Reenen said Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene near Simon Vermooten Road near Pretoria to find absolute chaos.

“Four security officers have been left with moderate injuries following a cash-in-transit heist on the N4 national highway. “Multiple security vehicles lay strewn across the roadway, with the cash van having been blown up by suspects.” Van Reenen said the four security officers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

“There were no fatalities reported.” The suspects allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Traffic has been severely affected.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the SAPS were at the scene. “This is a developing story and there will be an update later.” Last month, one person was killed in a failed cash-in-transit heist.

The “Daily News” reported that a cash delivery truck and an escort vehicle were accosted by an unknown number of suspects along the R38 route. There was a collision involving the three vehicles. Police said both the driver of the armoured vehicle and his crew member were injured during the impact and were rushed to hospital in a serious condition.