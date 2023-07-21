City of Tshwane announces 30 hour water shutdown

A 30-hour shutdown of water supply by Rand Water is scheduled in Tshwane from 5am on 30 July until 11am on 31 July 2023 for the replacement of defective valves at the Palmiet Booster Station and Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, according to the city. The City of Tshwane made the announcement in a statement shared to its customers on Friday.

The reservoirs and areas that can expect to be affected by the water shutdown are listed below: • Akasia Reservoir: Amandasig (all extensions), Beetgesberg 279-JR, Chantelle (all extensions), Florauna, Hartbeeshoek (all extensions), Heatherdale AH, Heatherview (all extensions), Ninapark (all extensions), Plantland 567-JR, Witfontein 301-JR and Zandfontein 317-JR • Bakenkop Reservoir: Brakfontein 399-JR, Celtisdal (all extensions), Clubview (all extensions), Cranbrook Vale, Eldoraigne (all extensions), Hennopspark (all extensions), Lyttelton 381-JR, Lyttelton AH, Raslouw AH, Rooihuiskraal Noord (all extensions), Swartkop 383-JR, Tamara Park, Villarosa, Wierdapark and Zwartkop 356-JR

• Blair Athol Reservoir: Blair Athol (all extensions), Monaghan (all extensions), Rietfontein 532-JQ, Riverside Estate 497-JQ and Vlakfontein 494-JQ • Brakfontein Reservoir: Brakfontein 390-JR, Bronberrick, Clubview Ext 78, Cranbrook Vale, Eldoraigne (all extensions), Hennopspark (all extensions), Lyttelton 381-JR, Simarlo AH, Verwoerdburg Stad and Zwartkop (all extensions) • Erasmia Reservoir: Christoburg, Erasmia (all extensions), Erasmia 350-JR, Hoekplaats 384- JR, Lekkerhoekie 411-JR and 450-JR, Mooiplaats 355-JR and Sunderland Ridge (all extensions)

• Klapperkop Reservoir: Arcadia, Blackmoor 347-JR, Bryntirion, Capital Park (all extensions), Daspoort 319-JR, Deerness, Eastcliffe, Eastwood, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Gezina, Groenkloof, Kilberry, Lisdogan Park, Lynnwood, Monumentpark (all extensions), Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Rietfontein, Riviera, Scientia 416-JR and 626-JR, Sterrewag, Transpark 639-JR and Waterkloof 378-JR • Kosmosdal Connection: Olievenhoutbosch (all extensions) • Laudium Reservoir: Christoburg, Claudius, Erasmia, Laudium (all extensions), Mooiplaats 355-JR and Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR • Lotus Gardens Reservoir: Fort 646-JR, Fort West (all extensions), Lotus Gardens (all extensions) and Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

• Louwlardia Reservoir: Blue Hills (all extensions), Brakfontein 390-JR and 409-JR, Country View (all extensions), Highveld (all extensions), Kosmosdal (all extensions), Louwlardia (all extensions), Midstream Estate (all extensions), Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR, Olifantsfontein 410-JR, Randjesfontein 405-JR, Randjespark Ext 121, Rooihuiskraal (all extensions) and The Reeds (all extensions) • Mabopane Reservoir: Klippan 102-JR, Mabopane (all extensions), Rietgat 105-JR, Soshanguve (all extensions), Tswaing 149-JR and Winterveld • Magaliesberg Reservoir: Amandasig (all extensions), Beetgesberg 279-JR, Chantelle (all extensions), Clarina (all extensions), Eldorette 311-JR, Haakdoornboom 276-JR, Hartbeeshoek 251-JR, Hartebeesthoek 303-JR, Hermon 289-JR, Karenpark (all extensions), Klerksoord (all extensions), Moloto, Rosslyn (all extensions), The Orchards (all extensions) and Witfontein 301-JR and 305-JR

• Mnandi Reservoir: Acsionville 784-JR, Brakfontein 399-JR, Doornrandje 386-JR, Gerardsville AH and Ext 1, Hennopsrivier 489-JQ, Heuweloord Ext 3, 14, 17, 18 and 19, Hoekplaats 384-JR, Honeypark 437-JR, Knopjeslaagte 385-JR, Mnandi AH and Ext 1, Monavoni AH, Monavoni, Mooiplaats 355-JR, Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR, Peach Tree, Raslouw Ext 11, Stukgrond 382-JR, Sunderland Ridge Ext 22 and 23, Swartkop 383-JR and Vlakplaats 354-JR • Raslouw Reservoir: Celtisdal (all extensions), Deltoidia AH, Eldoraigne (all extensions), Lekkerhoekie 411-JR, Monavoni Ext 65, Monrick AH, Raslouw (all extensions), Sunderland Ridge and Swartkop 383-JR • Rooihuiskraal Reservoir: Brakfontein 390-JR, 399-JR and 419-JR, Celtisdal (all extensions), Hennopspark (all extensions), Heuweloord (all extensions), Kosmosdal (all extensions), Monavoni AH, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal (all extensions), Rooihuiskraal Noord (all extensions), The Reeds (all extensions) and Wierdapark (all extensions)

Saulsville Reservoir: Saulsville • Soshanguve DD Reservoir: Bultfontein 107-JR, Klippan 102-JR, Mabopane Unit CV, New Eersterus, Soshanguve (all extensions), Sterkwater 106-JR, Stinkwater and Zoutpan 104-JR • Soshanguve L Reservoir: De Beers, Kopanong (all extensions), Kruisfontein 359-JR and 262-JR, Onderstepoort 266-JR, Onderstepoort (all extensions), Rietgat 611-JR and Wentzelrust 223-JR

• Sunderland Ridge Reservoir: Lekkerhoekie 350-JR, Mooiplaats 355-JR, Sunderland Ridge (all extensions) and Zwartkop 356-JR • Wonderboom Reservoir: Amalinda 643-JR, Annlin (all extensions), Annlin West, Bon Accord, De Onderstepoort, Doornpoort, Dorandia (all extensions), Florauna (all extensions), Grootvlei 272-JR, Haakdoornfontein 119-JR, Haakdoornlaagte 277-JR, Hartebeestfontein 324-JR, Hesteapark Ext 28, Honingnestkrans 269-JR, Kenley AH, Kromdraai 115-JR and 728-JR, Lusthof 114-JR, Magalieskruin (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana (all extensions), Mont Lorraine AH, Murrayhill 275-JR, Ninapark, Onderstepoort (all extensions), Pretoria North, Pylpunt, Pyramid, Rondavel Alias Skoongezicht 109-JR, Rooiwal 270-JR, Sinoville, Theresapark (all extensions), Tileba, Wallmannsthal 278-JR, Waterval 273-JR, Witfontein 301-JR, Wolmer, Wonderboom (all extensions) and Wonderboom South The City of Tshwane will fill the reservoirs prior to the planned shutdown. According to the water utility, the network system will stabilise after two weeks. The city has also urged its residents to assist in conserving and using water sparingly by doing the following:

Do not water gardens. Do not wash cars. Do not clean driveways or pavements using hosepipes. Do not fill swimming pools. Flush toilets only when necessary. Close a running tap while brushing teeth. Reduce daily water usage as much as possible. “The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the above-mentioned repairs.” said Lindela Mashigo spokesperson for the City of Tshwane Meanwhile angry residents in Soshanguve took to the streets yesterday over a lack of water after their taps ran dry last week due to the ongoing maintenance work done by Rand Water at their Haartebeeshoek reservoir. Cilliers Brink, Mayor of the City of Tshwane also weighed in on the ongoing water supply issues saying: “The situation has now reached levels that are simply not acceptable. Rand Water is in crisis and it’s affecting us negatively as they are a bulk supplier providing the City with over 70% of its water supply.